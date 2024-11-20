Illinois man arrested in plot to abduct boy from Fort Lauderdale school

An Illinois man was arrested in Chicago in an alleged plot to abduct "a little boy" from a Fort Lauderdale school and hold him for a ransom, federal prosecutors said.

Devontay Shields, 35, of Danville, Illinois, was arrested Saturday at Union Station as he attempted to board an Amtrak train to Miami, according to a criminal complaint filed Sunday in U.S. District Court in Chicago.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Shields allegedly plotted to kidnap a random boy from an undisclosed private school in Fort Lauderdale and hold him for a $100,000 ransom, the criminal complaint said.

Shields also communicated his plans to several people who were secretly cooperating with law enforcement. He was recorded saying he planned to "get me a little boy" in one conversation, the complaint said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"All we got to do is grab one of the kids and holding them but it got to be like a smaller kid because we can convince them with candy and toys when we take them from the school," Shields says in a text message. "It will be easier to control them all of the parents is rich there..."

Before leaving for Florida, Shields allegedly bought zip ties and children's toys, which he had with him when he was arrested at Union Station.

Shields is charged with attempted kidnapping. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.