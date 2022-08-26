‘I'm Angry': Miami Vintage Store Owners Determined to Find Thieves

The owners of a Miami vintage store are hoping surveillance video will help them catch the thieves who they say stole over $400,000 in designer goods.

The thieves entered through the roof of Miami Twice, located on Bird Road and 67th Avenue, in the overnight hours of Aug. 7, the owners said.

"It was definitely a shock," said Hannah Holle, the owner's daughter.

The security footage showed four people running back and forth to their white Lexus SUV, carrying various bags of stolen property.

"Four men broke through the roof of our building. They came down and ravaged the store and mostly stole our very high-end designer handbags," said owner Mary Holle.

They got away with over $400,000 in stolen goods.

“It's just something that you don’t think is gonna happen to you, and then when it does, it’s just a big shock because we’re a small business," Hannah Holle said.

The family business has been a staple in the community, buying and selling vintage goods for over 37 years.

“She just worked really hard to build it to what it is, and for these people to just come in and take almost half a million dollars worth of stuff that she uses to survive and to provide for me and my brother, it’s shocking and it hurts," Hannah Holle said. "It’s rough.”

This is the first time the owners have been burglarized so they’re asking for the community to be on the lookout for the thieves.

“We are adamant on hoping to find these men," Mary Holle said. "I’m angry, I’m invaded, and I don’t want this to happen to anybody else.”

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.