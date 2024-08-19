‘I'm bleeding everywhere': Teen killed in Fort Lauderdale triple shooting ID'd, 911 calls released

Police have identified the teen who was killed in a triple shooting in Fort Lauderdale over the weekend as they continue their search for whoever is responsible.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Northwest 62nd Street.

Fort Lauderdale Police said officers and fire rescue crews responded and found three males who'd been shot inside a vehicle.

The three shooting victims and a fourth victim who wasn't hit by gunfire were rushed to a local hospital where one of them was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Police on Monday identified the victim as 18-year-old Marion Harrison. The other two victims remain hospitalized.

Also released on Monday were 911 calls from the shooting, including one made by one of the victims.

"Get me help…come on, get me help, my leg…hurry up," a man's voice says in one of the calls before it gets dropped.

"Sir, I been shot," the man tells another 911 dispatcher.

"Ah, my leg!" another victim says in a separate 911 call. "I've been shot…I'm bleeding everywhere bro."

Screaming can be heard in the background as police arrive at the scene.

"Get my brother to the hospital!" someone is heard yelling.

Police said it appears the shooting happened in the roadway while the victims were driving, and after the shooting, the suspects fled the area.

Footage from the scene showed a dark colored sedan with multiple bullet holes, and dozens of yellow evidence markers on the ground where shell casings fell.

No arrests have been made but police said it remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 954-828-5570.