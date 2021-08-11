‘I'm Broken': Loved Ones Mourn Bicyclist Killed in Hallandale Beach Hit-and-Run

A family and friends are in mourning as Hallandale Beach police set out to search for a driver who hit and killed a cyclist on US 1 over the weekend.

Police have identified the victim as 37-year-old Wilson Alejandro Seaman, who was riding his bike early Saturday morning to his job at Gulfstream Park when he was hit.

Police have surveillance video of the incident and are looking for the driver of a white sedan or small SUV.

Hallandale Beach Police are searching for a driver that killed a bicyclist in a hit-and-run over the weekend. NBC 6's Julie Leonardi reports.

Family and friends of Seaman are mourning their tremendous loss.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

“I’m broken, sometimes and I can’t talk, and it’s hard to see the way we lost him you know, that’s the sad part,” Patricio Neno said.

Friends said Seaman always biked to work early in the morning, living just around the corner from the racetrack. Police said the suspect vehicle should have front-end damage.

“How someone can do this to someone else and just drive off without rendering aid? It shocks the conscience,” said Captain Pedro Abut of the Hallandale Police Department.

Seaman cared for the horses at the racetrack with his father Jorge. The two came from Chile after working on a racetrack there.

“A lot of people loved him in Gulfstream because he loved the racetrack and life,” said Yerko Matamala.

“He was friends with owners of horses of the racetrack. Everybody. His personality was dedicated to his work. So passionate,” Neno said.

His father Jorge said both Wilson’s mother and brother are still back in Chile. His mother was set to visit Florida soon to reunite with her son after being apart for years.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 954-457-3021 or Crime Stoppers at 954-492-TIPS.