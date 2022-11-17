‘I'm Done': Outgoing Miami Commissioner Ken Russell Threatens to Immediately Resign

Outgoing City of Miami Commissioner Ken Russell stormed out of Thursday's commission meeting and threatened to immediately resign as the commission started discussing canceling what happens to be his last meeting in December.

Russell is set to leave his position in January, making the Dec. 8 commission meeting his very last to work on unfinished business in his district, which covers Coconut Grove. Fellow commissioners mentioned canceling the meeting to spend time with family for the holidays.

"Simple cordiality to this body to each other to respect each other's ability to get the work done for our residents is being thrown in the garage right now," Russell said in the meeting.

Outgoing City of Miami Commissioner Ken Russell stormed out of Thursday's commission meeting and threatened to immediately resign as the commission started discussing canceling what happens to be his last meeting in December. Fellow Commissioner Joe Carollo, through the phone, speaks right before and brings up canceling to spend time with family during the holidays.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"So you can expect my resignation to be rewritten this afternoon and counted for today because I'm done," he said. "This is an absolute farce."

Russell then stormed out of the chamber. It's unclear whether he actually followed through with his immediate resignation, but later took to Twitter, saying he's willing to return to the dais.

"If two other commissioners are willing to show up on Dec. 8 to do our work, I am too," he tweeted. "Otherwise over $300k in anti-poverty funds and several affordable housing zoning initiatives for west Grove get thrown out. It's my last (meeting). Help me finish the job right."

If two other commissioners are willing to show up on Dec 8 to do our work, I am too. Otherwise over $300k in anti poverty funds and several affordable housing zoning initiatives for west Grove get thrown out. It’s my last mtg. help me finish the job right. — Ken Russell (@kenforflorida) November 18, 2022

Commissioners ended up passing the motion to move December's meeting to January.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.