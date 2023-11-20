‘I'm finally home': Aspiring rapper charged in fatal Wynwood shooting caught on video posts bond

An aspiring South Florida rapper who police say was caught on camera fatally shooting her manager in Wynwood last month has been released from jail on bond.

Kevhani Camilla Hicks, who goes by the rap name Key Vhani, posted a statement on her Instagram page Monday after posting bond.

"Good morning to all of my supporters and fans! I'm finally home after experiencing something so traumatic and life changing. I have 3 broken ribs and bruises all over so I'm currently healing and getting rest," she wrote. "I just want to personally thank everyone who supports me and knows that I'm not the horrible person some are claiming that I am. I can't comment on the case at all, but I pray you all continue to stand by me and support me through this tragic time. I love you all to the moon and back!"

Hicks, 27, was arrested on a second-degree murder charge in the Oct. 9 shooting.

Surveillance video obtained exclusively by NBC6 shows Hicks and another man arguing next to a white car before things get physical.

Two men are seen on top of Hicks, pinning her down, until she's able to get up and walk away.

The video then shows her reaching into a bag and pulling out a gun and opening fire multiple times.

The victim is seen running and collapsing in the roadway as Hicks approaches and continues to shoot at him.

Hicks is then struck by the white sedan as the driver appears to run over her and flee the scene.

According to an arrest report, Miami Police officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2400 block of Northwest 2nd Avenue, near Wynwood Walls and found the man who'd been shot multiple times lying on the ground, and Hicks with blunt force injuries nearby.

The man, whose identity wasn't released, died from his injuries. Hicks was also hospitalized before she was released and interviewed by police.

In her police interview, Hicks told detectives she'd been involved in a verbal dispute with her manager which quickly escalated and turned physical, the report said.

Hicks said she opened fire when she was in fear for her life, the report said. In bond court last month, Hicks' public defender called it a "clear case of self-defense."

A judge last week granted Hicks a $50,000 bond plus house arrest while she awaits trial.