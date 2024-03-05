‘I'm just angry': Owner says video shows theft of dog, puppies from Princeton home

A South Florida family is asking for the public's help after they said that three of their dogs, including two puppies, were stolen from their home in Princeton.

Surveillance video showed the alleged theft that happened on the afternoon of Feb. 29. A person in a black hoodie can be seen throwing the dogs over the fence to the backyard to another person in a gray hoodie on the other side.

The dogs were heard yelping in the video as they were thrown over the fence and appeared to hit a trash can beside the house before falling to the ground.

Owner Juan Galindo said that he had just left the house when he received a call from his neighbors.

"You get that adrenaline rush," he said. "So, then I came as fast as I could. But by the time I got here, it was already -- they were gone."

Galindo said that three French bulldogs had been stolen by two individuals. The dogs included a mother, which his family has had for more than two years, and her 4-month-old puppies. He described them as being part of the family.

"Honestly, I'm just angry," Galindo said. "I want them [the alleged thieves] to get consequences."

Galindo's mother spoke with NBC6 off-camera and added that, in addition to concerns for their dogs, she is worried about the safety of her family, given that two people were able to get access to their property and personal space.

Additional surveillance video from the day before appeared to show the subjects watching the house.

But Galindo said that this isn't the first time.

"They had stolen her already in January 17," he told NBC6. "We paid ransom. But we didn't report it because we didn't have cameras. We didn't have, our gate wasn't event locked. But now, we have cameras. We had it locked."

Galindo said that his family has a doggy door so that their pets can roam in the fenced-in backyard. That's where they were when they were allegedly stolen last week.

"Why should I be careful abut having my dogs in their house?" Galindo said. "Why is it my fault that my dogs are outside? You know, this is their home."

A spokesperson with the Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed that this most recent incident was reported and assigned to a detective.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.