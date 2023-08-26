‘I'm just blessed being here'; American Heritage football player reunites with team, medical staff after collapsing at game

He suffered cardiac arrest during a football game and collapsed last week. On Saturday night, 17-year-old Timothy Burroughs-Love was back on the sideline with his teammates.

The American Heritage School Senior was recognized before the game started and he even served as one of the team captains.

"This night means a lot to me, cause I'm still a part of the team no matter what,” Burroughs-Love said.

His mom, Tenise Love says her son is a walking miracle.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"He’s here and we’re grateful that he’s here,” Love said.

Medical staff and athletic trainers used defibrillators and performed CPR before paramedics rushed Burroughs-Love to the hospital. It was their quick actions that saved his life.

"Thank God they acted fast. Thank God they just did what they felt,” Love said.

Burroughs-Love reunited with that same staff Saturday night to express his gratitude. His teammates also signed his game jersey and presented it to him.

"Thank you, I'm just blessed being here,” Burroughs-Love said.

As for playing football again, Burroughs-Love says that part of his life is finished. He says football was always plan-B. He will continue to support his team from the sideline, but he says he now has a new focus.

"Attorney was always plan-A for me,” Burroughs-Love said. "I'm at peace with myself now. I'm okay being done with football."

His mom says they're excited about the future, and they're thankful.

“The attitude of gratitude -- we’re just grateful,” Love said.

Burroughs-Love had a head full of hair prior to Saturday night, however he cut it all off. He says he's ready to start the next chapter in his life.

"I feel like God gave me a second chance in life so you know, just came back and cut my hair, just a second chance -- it's a new life,” Burroughs-Love said.

Love says doctors are working to determine the cause of the cardiac arrest.