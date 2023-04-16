‘I'm Leaving Right Now': Victims of Historic Flooding in Fort Lauderdale Prepare for More Rain

The possibility of more rain is fueling anxiety for many residents who are still reeling from the historic rainfall and flooding that inundated their communities.

Residents at the Lauder Lakes Mobile Home Community in Fort Lauderdale were on edge Sunday, with some saying what they experienced this week was traumatizing.

It’s been nothing but cleanup for Julie Lopez over the last several days. Her Fort Lauderdale mobile home was destroyed by the flooding.

"By 11:30, I had to get out of my house. It was two feet," she said. "And I went to my neighbor's house — walking there it was to my shoulders. This has never happened here. Not like this!”

And Sunday night, Lopez wasn't taking any chances with this next round of rain.

"The plan for today is I’m leaving right now," she said.

Judy Watkins also lives in the Lauder Lakes community. Her floor caved in from the amount of water that entered her bedroom.

"When I walked in there, it broke through... I'm just a mess. I was bleeding. I went through the floor," she said.

Many people here are in limbo with nowhere to go, with no family nearby and just bracing for impact. They hope to see more help from the county and organizations like FEMA.