‘I'm not crazy, I'm sober': Video shows Miami Gardens Police sergeant's DUI arrest

New video shows the arrest of a Miami Gardens Police sergeant on DUI and reckless driving charges earlier this year.

The body camera video obtained exclusively by NBC6 shows Sgt. Andrea Smith, in heels and a dress, getting arrested by her own department.

“Are you serious sergeant, really?" a Miami Gardens officer asks Smith in the video when he noticed the woman pulled over was his coworker.

Smith, who has been with the Miami Gardens Police department for nearly 10 years, was spotted speeding in her white Mercedes back on March 14.

According to a report, the Mercedes rolled through a red light then sped through another.

Miami-Dade Corrections Andrea Rhodesia Smith

After the officer stopped the car and approached with their gun drawn, they found the driver, Smith, who had bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred speech and an odor of alcohol on her breath, the report said.

Records show Smith allegedly denied sobriety tests. However, video shows Smith agreed to participate in the tests initially, but the Miami Gardens officer abruptly stopped conducting them.

“They advised me that Miramar is coming to take over. They told me to stop. My sergeant told me to stop,” an officer is heard telling Smith.

The arrest document goes on to say a Miramar officer also noticed the smell of alcohol and that’s when Smith denied a breath test.

“The arrest of Sergeant Andrea Smith is nothing short of a travesty of justice. Not only do the videos show that she didn’t have bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, an unsteady gait and/or an inability to engage in intelligent communication, Sergeant Smith agreed to perform all sobriety exercises," said Mark Lefcourt, an attorney representing Smith. “The Miami Gardens police department specifically offered them to her, she agreed but then the M.G.P.D. Officer refused to give them to her."

Smith was booked into jail on two traffic citations.

On her way to jail, Smith stated her department was treating her “like an animal” and told the officer driving her, “if they can take a sergeant to jail, they can take you to jail.”

At times, Smith fell asleep inside the cop vehicle. But, when awake, she offered the officer driving her financial advice and boasted her success, "make your money and get the *** out."

"I’m not crazy. I’m sober,” Smith said in the back of the police car at one point.

Smith has pleaded not guilty and her attorney claims more will come out during trial.

“This appears to be nothing more than retribution for being a whistleblower,” said Lefcourt.

Smith was relieved of duty by the Miami Gardens Police Department.