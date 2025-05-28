‘I'm not giving up': Mom seeks experimental medication for paralyzed daughter

Lauren Licea has dreams. She wants to go to college some day. She also wants reconstructive surgery on her face.

That's because in 2018, a car crash left her paralyzed, and broke most of her facial bones.

"I don't remember the day of the accident," Lauren said, reflecting on what happened.

But her mother can't forget it: August 19, 2018. Lauren was just 16.

Stefanie Celis recalled seeing her daughter at the hospital.

"I'll never forget that, the first time I saw her," Celis said. "With her face all bandaged up."

Lauren experienced a traumatic brain injury and spinal cord damage. She spent four months in intensive care, before travelling to a rehab facility in Jacksonville. She spent two months there.

While she fought to regain some motion in her arms, Lauren now faces a different battle.

"The challenge right now is the infection is what we call a multi-drug resistant infection," said Lauren's cranofacial surgeon, Dr. Arthur Desrosier, who keeps a model of her injured skull in his office. "When a patient has a car accident, and they get infected, the infeciton can come back. And unfortunately that's what happened with her. Every time we try to reconstruct her, she gets this infection."

Dr. Desrosier also explained the colonized bacteria puts Lauren at risk for becoming very sick. It has even landed her in intensive care before.

"She has monthly surgeries," her mother noted. "Every single month she goes in so she can get a washout."

The outpatient procedures are meant to keep the bacteria from causing a major infection.

Now Dr. Desrosier is recommending an experimental treatment he says could be life-changing for Lauren.

"This is a technology where you train the virus to kill the bacteria. So essentially you're using the DNA specific to Lauren's bacteria, you're then sequencing that DNA, putting it into the virus, and then taking that virus and making it to be a very specific killer for Lauren's bacteria," he said.

The treatment would require FDA approval, and cost some $40,000 to $60,000, Celis said.

Dr. Desrosier helped her create a Go Fund Me page for Lauren. He also said he plans to perform Lauren's surgery with the expiremental treatment pro bono, through the Miami Foundation for Science and Medicine.

"It's experimental, but it has been successfully used on multiple other patients before," he said.

Lauren was able to earn her GED, and hopes to have a family someday.

"There's no point on staying down in life," she explained. "Just gotta keep going and do what's best for you."

Her mother is right behind her, supporting her.

"She has not given up," Stefanie Celis said. "So therefore, I'm not giving up on her either."

You can find Lauren's Go Fund Me page here.