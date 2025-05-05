‘I'm off the walker': FSU shooting victim speaks out amid recovery

One of the survivors of the Florida State University shooting shared her story of survival.

Madison Askins was one of the six victims injured in the shooting on April 17.

Robert Morales, 57, and Tiru Chabba, 45, were tragically killed.

Askins is back at her family’s home in Pasco County recovering from her injuries.

“You're going to lunch, you're minding your own business and then all of the sudden you hear gunshots," Askins recalled.

Askins said the bullet went through her buttocks and into her 'L5 vertebrae. The bullet is still lodged in her body.

Askins believes she's alive because of something her parents told her growing up.

"When it comes to a shooting, play dead. I mean, none of these are fool-proof, they're not fool-proof but at the same time, these things will increase your chance of survival. They are hard conversations that I hate that we have to have in the world, but they're very much necessary," Askins explained.

The perseverant graduate student said she would be back in August.

Askins was asked what it means to be a Nole.

"Well, right now, after going through all this, I'd say, definitely unconquerable," said Askins. "Good news is, I'm off the walker so I'm on the cane now."

Meanwhile, Florida State University honored the victims of last month's campus shooting during weekend commencement ceremonies.

A moment of silence was held for the victims killed.

FSU president Richard McCullough also honored the FSU student body for their resilience.

"It was a tough day in the history of Florida State University. The most remarkable thing that happened, happened after that; the resilience of the students that were shot is unbelievable. Their attitudes and willingness to pick themselves up and go on was inspiring to me," said McCullough.

Florida State University ramped up security measures for the commencement ceremonies.

The suspect remains in the hospital.

Tallahassee Police said he will be formally charged as soon as he is released from the hospital.