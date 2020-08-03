‘I'm Searching for You': Dad of Mother Who Vanished in South Florida Holding Out Hope

The father of a young mother who disappeared in South Florida is holding out hope after he says she may have met a man online shortly before she vanished.

It's been more than a week since the disappearance of Leila Cavett. The search for the 21-year-old began on July 26, after her 2-year-old son Kamdyn, was found wandering alone in the parking lot of a Miramar apartment complex wearing nothing but a shirt and diaper.

Hollywood Police said her white truck was found abandoned last week at a Walmart parking lot on U.S. 441 and Hollywood Boulevard.

Curtis Cavett, her father, said that after searching through her social media, he believes she met a man through an online dating website and could have been in South Florida to meet him. She had previously been living in Georgia and has family in Alabama.

“It’s on her Facebook. I have to meet with detectives tomorrow so we can see if we can go into her messages on her Facebook," Curtis Cavett said Monday.

He questioned how the child and truck were dropped off and said he's working with detectives following any leads but is concerned she may have been abducted.

"I want to let her know, 'listen, I love you. I’m here on the ground, me and my team is here searching for you,'" Curtis Cavett said. "We’re not gonna stop until we get some answers or justice. We want people to be vigilant of their surroundings.”

Kamdyn Cavett remained in child protective custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.