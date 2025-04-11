‘I'm so scared': 911 call of domestic incident involving Tyreek Hill released

A 911 call was released Thursday of a domestic incident involving Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and his wife, who has now filed for divorce.

Sunny Isles Beach Police responded Monday to an "assault in progress" at the Dolphins star's condo on Collins Avenue, where he lives with his wife of two years, his months-old daughter and his mother-in-law, according to an incident report.

Hill's mother-in-law called 911 while the couple was arguing.

"I'm so scared," she tells the dispatcher.

Throughout the nearly 15-minute call, Hill's mother-in-law's voice is quivering while speaking to the dispatcher as a man and a woman, presumably Hill and Keeta Vaccaro Hill, are arguing in the background.

"What's his name?" the dispatcher asks.

"Tyreek Hill. He's a football player in the Dolphins," the mother-in-law says.

Hill told police he came home from training that afternoon and started talking to his wife about their couples therapy sessions, the incident report said.

Hill's wife told police the therapy sessions were "not working out," and when she told him he wasn't involved enough with their daughter, Hill became "irritated," police wrote in the report.

Hill then grabbed the baby from his wife and started walking around the apartment, police said. At that point, Hill's mother-in-law called 911.

At some point in the call, the mother-in-law and Hill get into an argument.

"Now they're blaming me for calling the police," she tells the dispatcher.

Hill was not arrested.

Keeta Hill filed the divorce petition for dissolution of marriage in Miami-Dade on Tuesday. According to the filing, the couple became separated on Monday, the day of the dispute. They were married on Nov. 8, 2023.

The filing claims the marriage is "irretrievably broken."