‘I'm Still in Shock': Father Grieving Son, 11, Killed in U.S. 27 Crash

The father of an 11-year-old boy killed in a crash on U.S. 27 in South Florida is speaking out as authorities work to determine what caused the collision that left eight other people hospitalized.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon near the Broward/Palm Beach County line, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said seven children and two adults were in a sedan that was involved in a collision with a tractor-trailer.

The crash killed 11-year-old Ronald Walker Jr. and left two other children critically injured, with four other kids and the two adults in the sedan also hospitalized.

"He was always happy, happy kid," a distraught Ronald Walker Sr. said Wednesday. "So, kind of hurts to see, that was my first boy, my first boy."

#BSFR is currently operating on the scene of a vehicle accident involving a mini van and tractor trailer located at MM47.7 on US27 Northbound. Six patients transported in serious and critical conditions 2 adults and 7 pediatrics. US27 is closed in both directions at this time. pic.twitter.com/ViWA47wevG — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) March 8, 2022

Family members said at the time of the crash, the sedan had pulled over after having a flat tire and they were waiting for AAA.

Walker said he wants answers about the tractor-trailer driver, who wasn't injured.

“Was he on drugs, was he drinking, did he fall asleep behind the wheel? Like, why isn’t he being charged with this?" he said.

FHP officials said the crash remains under investigation.

Walker said his son's mother was one of the adults in the car who was hospitalized.

He said he's still trying to come to terms with what happened.

"He's only 11, now his life is being taken away so short. I’m still in shock about this," he said. "I still feel like I'm in a dream, like I ain't woke up yet."