‘I'm Torn Up Inside': Family Looses Pricey Possessions in Home Burglary in Northwest Miami-Dade

A family is heartbroken after someone broke into their tented home and stole items worth thousands of dollars.

Emanuel King lives on Northwest 106th Street. He said someone burglarized his home, cutting through a tent that had been set up around the house for termite treatment.

When King got home, he found the mess that had been left behind.

“Why would they come in and destroy the house like that, I have no idea at all,” he told NBC 6.

King believes about $10,000 worth of personal items were stolen, including laptops, a collection of coins and jewelry.

“Man, I’m feeling kind of torn up inside,” he said. “A deep hurt.”

King said his house was tented Thursday night because workers had filled the house with poisonous gas to get rid of termites, making it dangerous for anyone inside.

“It could’ve killed [the thieves]] on site,” King said.

He noticed a barred window wide open Friday morning. King noted that in the eight years he's lived in the house, he's never been victim to something like this.

“When people see tents, they feel like that could be a better target, also because they don’t feel like someone is staying in the house,” he said.

King and his family won't be staying at the house for several days. Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact Miami-Dade crime stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

“You haven’t gotten away with anything,” King said of the suspect. “Those that know what happened, it’s a just a moment in time when it’s going to happen to you.”