Images show man charged in wife's disappearance at Madrid hardware store, apartment

Court documents now show images of the estranged husband of a South Florida woman who went missing in Spain inside a hardware store and later inside her Madrid apartment the day she was last seen alive.

The images show David Knezevic buying spray paint and duct tape at a Madrid hardware store in February. Prosecutors said hours later, Knezevic spray-painted the surveillance camera at Ana María Henao Knezevich's apartment building.

David Knezevic is charged with kidnapping. Ana Knezevic was last seen on a surveillance camera walking into her Madrid apartment on Feb. 2. According to court documents, her husband showed up that night and later left with a suitcase.

David Knezevic seen in surveillance footage the day his wife, Ana Knezevic, disappeared in Spain on Feb. 2, 2024.

This week, the state asked a judge to deny David Knezevic's bond.

“He is a law-abiding citizen and we hope and pray Ana walks through the door and shows up somewhere so he can be free,” said his attorney, Jayne Weintraub.

Spanish authorities said Ana Knezevic lived in Fort Lauderdale but moved to Madrid in December after friends said she was separating from her husband.

"The separation was contentious because the defendant did not want to split the marital assets evenly with the victim. The Victim was very fearful of the Defendant," court documents said.

This week, FBI agents and Spanish police released video of their search for Ana Knezevic in a wooded area.

As the search overseas grows, her family remains optimistic.

“We still have hope we can find where my sister is,” her brother Felipe Henao said.

David Knezevich is back in court Monday.