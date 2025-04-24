From AI to augmented reality: Immersive technology transforming student experience in Broward schools

Every day, we see how technology is changing our lives in a myriad of ways, and it’s also transforming education at a rapid pace.

Wednesday at Millennium 6-12 Academy, we watched a teacher using immersion technology to teach a variety of lessons. For example, as she was discussing erosion, the students were seeing 3D examples of it through their augmented reality headsets. When the subject of the Apollo 11 lunar landing mission came up, the kids could walk into the capsule the astronauts used and look around, seeing and feeling what it was like to live in such a small space.

So how much is this technology changing the way students learn and teachers teach?

“Sure, it’s changing, I mean, hourly,” said Susan Cantrick, the director of applied learning at Broward County Public Schools.

At Tuesday’s school board meeting, students and teachers showed off some of the technology they use in classrooms every day, such as virtual reality for algebra at Dillard High School.

“When you put it on, you’re in a whole different dimension,” said Dillard student Kiera Brown.

“Real application of algebra formulas because the students are able to see how in a real environment, these formulas can be played out in constructing a building, in architecture, in engineering,” Cantrick explained.

“Ever since I started using it, my grades have improved a lot,” Kiera said.

Using Artificial Intelligence, freshman Than Woo Rate of Cypress Bay High School created an app to teach himself English. He arrived from South Korea just two years ago.

“I think this app could help students learn vocabulary and prepare for SAT,” Than said.

Thanks to assistive technology, students who are visually impaired can easily have documents translated to Braille. We also watched how a disabled student from Apollo Middle School is able to compete on the robotics team using a specially designed controller.

“So it is very exciting to me and I’m very amazed,” said the boy’s dad, Shahin Shafiq.

We watched kids as they watched a triceratops skeleton walk and sway, answering their teacher’s questions about the dinosaur.

The technology can take kids to the Jurassic era or to Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre or inside an illustrated version of an Edgar Allen Poe story or pretty much anything else, there’s no limit, it’s science. It’s also art, as students can use the headsets and the AI programs to create paintings and drawings.

It's a big step up from what students can do with their laptops and even what teachers can do using the Promethean smart boards in their classrooms. Every school in the district is using at least some of the high-tech tools in the classroom.