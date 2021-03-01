Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Set to Land in Miami

Art lovers rejoice, because the globally acclaimed one-of-its-kind immersive art exhibition, "Beyond Van Gogh" is coming to Miami.

The exhibit, which celebrates more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh's iconic works, is coming to the Ice Palace Studios Miami on April 15th.

French-Canadian Creative Director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s world-renowned Normal Studio are bringing a rich and unique multimedia experience using cutting-edge projection technology to bring to life to Van Gogh’s vast body of work.

Among the masterpieces are instantly-recognizable classics such as “The Starry Night”, “Sunflowers”, and “Café Terrace at Night.”

“Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience” will stay in Miami for a limited engagement.

To purchase tickets or for more information: click here.