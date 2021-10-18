Immigrant Advocacy Protesters Temporarily Block Entrance to PortMiami

A group of immigrant advocacy protesters temporarily blocked the entrance to PortMiami during a demonstration Monday.

Footage showed more than a dozen protesters laying in the roadway with officers blocking the street from traffic.

Miami Police said traffic to and from the port was being affected by the protest and, officers also closed down Biscayne Boulevard in both directions as a result of the protest.

Police later reopened Biscayne Boulevard and said traffic to the port was returning to normal.

We are dealing with a protest at the entrance to the #portofmiami Traffic to and from the port is being affected.

If you are going to the #portofmiami we suggest using the tunnel via I395. pic.twitter.com/YKZ0YgUP6r — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 18, 2021

The Florida Immigrant Coalition, Black Alliance for Just Immigration, and Family Action Network were among the groups holding the protest.

They're demanding a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented Americans.