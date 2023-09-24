Impressive Miami Dolphins putting an offensive showcase against Denver Broncos, lead 35-13 in first half

The Miami Dolphins have put an offensive showcase after scoring 5 touchdowns in the first half against the Denver Broncos at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday.

Things got off to a quick start as Tyreek Hill showcased his speed by scoring a 54-yard touchdown in the first drive of the game.

It wasn't long before the 'Phins' showcased another speed threat with rookie running back Devon Achane scoring second touchdown and stretching the lead to 14-0.

Despite the Dolphins defense doing their best, Russell Wilson was able to escape pressure and deliver a pinpoint dime to Cortland Sutton who was wide open in the endzone, bringing the score to 17-4.

The creativeness by the Dolphins offense was no match for the gassed Broncos defense as Tua Tagovailoa and Devon Achane combine for a shovel pass that ends in the Dolphins third touchdown in the second quarter.

The scoring wasn't done in the first half as Raheem Mostert scored his fourth rushing touchdown of the season with a 20 yard run.

The defense decided they wanted part of the limelight and scored a turnover in the Bronco's own half which led to Mostert's second rushing touchdown of the day.