In Bizarre Case, Miami-Dade Inmate's Unborn Baby Seeks Release From Jail

A bizarre legal question could soon be decided in Miami-Dade after a petition was filed to have an inmate's unborn baby released from detention.

The emergency petition was filed last week on behalf of the unborn child of 24-year-old Natalia Harrell, who was arrested this past July on a second-degree murder charge.

The unusual petition claims the unborn child, which has spent about eight months in the womb, has received inadequate prenatal care while Harrell has been held without bond.

Miami-Dade Corrections Natalia Harrell

Attorneys for the unborn baby claim the Miami-Dade Corrections Department didn't bring Harrell to a scheduled prenatal medical appointment at a local hospital, and claim her last visit with an OB-GYN was in October 2022.

"There has been a lack of reasonable and necessary prenatal care for the unborn child by respondents," the petition states.

Miami-Dade Corrections officials released a statement on the petition's claims Monday.

"Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation partners with Jackson Health System to provide healthcare to the inmates in our custody, and we are committed to ensuring all inmates receive professional, timely medical care and all appropriate treatment," the statement reads. "We are conducting a full review of the health services offered and received to ensure that all pre-natal care being provided in our custody is appropriate."

The petition notes the unborn baby hasn't been charged with a crime, and is having their due process rights violated since they are a person under the Florida Constitution. It seeks to have the unborn baby immediately released.

Harrell was arrested after police said she shot and killed another woman as they rode in an Uber in Miami last July.

Police said Harrell and the other woman, 28-year-old Gladys Yvette Borcela, got into an argument and Harrell shot Borcela.

According to a motion to set bond filed by Harrell last month, Harrell said she was assaulted by Borcela and was in fear for her life and the life of her unborn child when she fired the fatal shot.

The motion said Harrell will seek to have the case dismissed under Florida's so-called "Stand Your Ground" law.