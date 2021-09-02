In-Person Trials, Hearings in Miami-Dade Suspended for 2 Weeks Due to COVID-19

In-person trials and in-person hearings in Miami-Dade County are being suspended for two weeks due to the high transmission rate of COVID-19 in the community.

The trials and hearings are suspended starting Friday, Sept. 3, through and including Friday, Sept. 17.

All other court matters that may take place remotely on Zoom will continue as scheduled.

Visit the website www.jud11.flcourts.org for future updates.