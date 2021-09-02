miami-dade courts

In-Person Trials, Hearings in Miami-Dade Suspended for 2 Weeks Due to COVID-19

A court gavel
Getty Images

In-person trials and in-person hearings in Miami-Dade County are being suspended for two weeks due to the high transmission rate of COVID-19 in the community.

The trials and hearings are suspended starting Friday, Sept. 3, through and including Friday, Sept. 17.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

All other court matters that may take place remotely on Zoom will continue as scheduled. 

Visit the website www.jud11.flcourts.org for future updates.

This article tagged under:

miami-dade courts
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us