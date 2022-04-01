In This Case, Justice Is Always Blind: Michigan Supreme Court Justice Inspires Special Needs Students

He’s a Michigan State Supreme Court justice, a marathon runner, an Iron Man competitor, and he’s blind. Today, Richard Bernstein was in his element, not in a courtroom, but at a school talking to students who have disabilities.

“As I’ll never really know what is a sunset, what is sunrise, I never know what people look like,” Bernstein said to the kids assembled around him in the media center at South Plantation High School.

He can’t see, but the kids in the room can see him, and you could see the special needs kids absorbing his vision.

“You know what it means to really have to struggle to do things that other people take for granted,” Bernstein told the group. “It allows for you to have an understanding and appreciation for the human spirit that most people simply cannot appreciate or begin to comprehend.”

“He puts it in their terms so they can understand exactly what they are able to accomplish and the sky’s the limit,” said Broward School Board chair Laurie Rich Levinson.

Bernstein did not deliver a speech. This was an interactive talk based on questions from his audience.

“The question was has anyone ever made fun of you or tease you when you’re blind and the answer is absolutely, absolutely,” Bernstein said at one point. “Let’s just be honest, it’s hard, and it’s difficult, and it can be painful.”

In Justice Bernstein, the kids see someone who’s gone through similar challenges, so just by being here, it’s an educational moment for them.

“I think a lot of kids who have disabilities are automatically shut down at a young age, they don’t feel like they can’t amount to much because they’re not given much to do with whatever conditions they may have,” said Alexandra Fernandez, a junior. “So seeing someone like him inspires everyone to push yourself despite whatever may be weighing you down.”

“Take that notion of struggle that you have to work through and use it to find your passion, your energy,” Bernstein told the students.

That’s what Bernstein did, and the kids who gathered in the media center to meet him can follow in his white cane footsteps.

“It comes down to finding a way to adapt, right?” Bernstein said.