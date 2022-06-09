Inaugural ‘Kodak Black Day' Festival Taking Place Saturday in Pompano Beach

One of the biggest rappers in South Florida history will be celebrating his 25th birthday Saturday with the people in his hometown who showed him love first.

The inaugural Kodak Black Day takes place starting at 1 p.m. at the Pompano Community Park, located at 1660 Northeast 10th Street.

A carnival-style music festival will take place, with the hometown headliner joined by such top-selling rappers as Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, Hot Boii and more.

My First Annual Festival On My Day In My City and I Wanna See Everybody There Rocking Out 🔥



Live Concert, Carnival Rides, Games, Meet & Greet, Best Food Vendors

Kodak Black Day was created to celebrate the Pompano Beach native and his charitable efforts, including giving air conditioners to families in the Golden Acres Housing Projects, turkeys to families on Thanksgiving, $10,000 to the Jack and Jill Children's Center and $100,000 to establish a scholarship in the name of MSD shooting victim Meadow Pollack.

“I do what I do for the people living in these South Florida projects,” says Kodak Black. “These people I donate to have just enough cash to survive, and I want to help them in any way that I can."

