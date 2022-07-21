Inaugural ‘Miami Dolphins Fan Cruise' Setting Sail in March 2023

The Miami Dolphins and Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines are combining to put together a seven-day cruise in March 2023 for fans of the Fins in celebration of the team's perfect season in 1972.

The inaugural Miami Dolphins Fan Cruise, setting sail from March 12th to March 19th, will depart from Miami on the Oasis of the Seas with several stops in Caribbean islands including Cozumel, Roatan and Costa Maya.

“With these Dolphins-themed cruises, we look to create a unique opportunity for our fans to connect with the team and each other while making new memories and traditions for years to come,” said Jeremy Walls, Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer of Miami Dolphins.

Several Dolphins-themed activities are planned during the cruise, along with parties and meet-and-greets and photo opportunities with members of the team that went 17-0 and won Super Bowl VII. Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino, former wide receivers Mark Clayton and Nat Moore and others are also expected to take part.

“This is the ultimate experience for any Dolphins fan,” said Rebecca Nahom, First Class Cruises Director of Marketing. “We are excited to bring fans closer to their favorite team in such a unique way."

For more information and to reserve your spot on the ship, click on this link.