Increased Police Presence at Broward Schools in Light of Social Media Threats

Broward County Public Schools announced Thursday there will be increased law enforcement presence across the district in light of the rise of social media threats.

The district also referred to a widely circulated TikTok video that threatens violence in schools on Friday, Dec. 17.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"While this threat did not originate locally and is not believed to be credible, there will be increased law enforcement presence across our schools," the statement read.

A number of students in South Florida have been arrested in recent weeks for allegedly making threats to public schools in the area.

One of the latest arrests in a disturbing trend of school threats in Broward was a 14-year-old student who was arrested Wednesday for allegedly threatening classmates at Pompano Beach Middle School.

And in October, a student threatened violence against Miramar High School in a group chat. On Dec. 1, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland threatened a mass shooting at the school while in a social media chat room.

Two more threats have happened since then, one at Deerfield Beach Middle School involving a 12-year-old, and the other last week when a 13-year-old was arrested for making threats at a charter school in Pembroke Pines.

Earlier Thursday, a 13-year-old girl was arrested after posting a hoax threat against a school in Broward and nine Miami-Dade County public schools.