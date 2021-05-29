Increased Safety Resources On Land and Water For Memorial Day Weekend

In an effort to ensure public safety this Memorial Day weekend, officials have deployed nearly 600 police officers across Miami Beach while water patrol agencies are urging boaters to not drink and drive.

The holiday weekend is serving as a first look into what tourism will look like post-pandemic. Agencies are also trying to prevent the kind of rowdiness seen during spring break.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

“What a difference a year makes," said a beachgoer Saturday. "Everything is back, even the high prices of parking again. If you can get a spot.”

On the water, Miami Fire Rescue wants to make sure you are safe before you pull off with your boat for Memorial Day weekend.

NBC 6's Marcine Joseph went on a ride along with Miami Fire Rescue from Crandon Park Marina and spoke with Captain Iggy Carrol, who said the biggest concern is drinking while driving a personal water craft.

“So if you’re going to be out there, designate someone who is able to properly operate a boat and will be able to see and be able to safely get everybody back to land,” said Carrol.

NBC 6's Marcine Joseph went on a ride along with Miami Fire Rescue who spoke about boating safety.

If you are found driving under the influence, there are no warnings or tickets— you will be arrested, authories said.