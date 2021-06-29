first alert weather

Increased Shower and Storm Chances Tuesday, Rest of Work Week Across South Florida

The best chance for rain will be Tuesday and Wednesday, but storm chances remain fairly all week long

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a wet start to the work week, South Florida will not see much of a break from the showers and storms Tuesday and for the rest of the week.

The area continues to see occasional showers and storms roll in from the Atlantic and it looks like this pattern is set to continue all week. The best chance for rain will be Tuesday and Wednesday, but storm chances remain fairly all week long.

Local

Highs will top out in the upper 80s each day. 

Winds will become a little more southerly this weekend and early next week and that will push numbers back to the 90s. Rain chances will still be elevated to around 40-50%.

The rainfall is still needed as most areas are down anywhere from 5-12" on the year. 

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
