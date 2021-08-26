Increased Storm Chances Thursday Across South Florida

Residents and tourists across South Florida will be dodging raindrops for parts of Thursday and into the weekend across the area.

With a broad upper-level low south of the area, look for scattered showers and storms, along with a breeze again on Thursday.

Most of the action looks to be focused in the Keys and South Miami-Dade early and then nearly all of us should see dry skies by the afternoon. Our breeze continues with highs near 90 degrees. A high risk of rip currents remains posted as well.

Look for scattered showers, storms and a breeze to continue into the weekend with highs near 90. This will not be a washout, but you should stay with us as we nudge the forecast each day.

There are indications that rain chances drop quite a bit by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.