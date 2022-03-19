Increasing Rain Chances Across South Florida Sunday, First Day of Spring

A sunny and bright start to the weekend will give way to more clouds and increasing storm chances by Sunday afternoon. Ahead of the cold front that will ramp up the rain chances, highs will top out in mid-80s around mid-day.

The best opportunity for wet weather will kick off after the lunch hour, winding down in the evening.

To note, Sunday is the first day of spring with the equinox occurring at 11:33am EDT.

The new week starts off with dry, pleasant weather for Monday and Tuesday as highs reach the lower 80s.

However, breezy conditions will dominate the Atlantic beaches, maintaining a high risk for rip currents.

