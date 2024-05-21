‘Incredibly reckless': Visit by Cuban delegation to security areas of Miami Airport sparks outrage

Miami-Dade County officials expressed their outrage on Tuesday after a Cuban government delegation toured security areas of Miami International Airport (MIA).

The delegation was invited to visit the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) facilities without consulting Miami-Dade County authorities, stated Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

“The decision to allow Cuban officials to tour secure areas at MIA was made without the knowledge of the Miami-Dade Aviation Department (MDAD) and occurred during the celebration of Cuban Independence Day, a date when we reaffirm our commitment to freedom and democracy in Cuba against a brutal dictatorship,” said Levine Cava in a statement.

“My office has reached out directly to the Department of Homeland Security to understand how this decision was made and to request that the county and MDAD be included in any future decision related to granting access to MIA facilities to foreign government officials,” the mayor continued.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The visit occurred nearly a week after the United States removed Cuba from a list of countries that do not fully cooperate in the fight against terrorism.

The decision marks a tepid yet symbolically significant move by the Biden administration, which has largely maintained Trump-era restrictions thus far.

Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera described the visit by "Cuban communists" as "an incredibly reckless act."

"This situation is yet another example of an insensitive administration being manipulated by Cuban communists for a propaganda victory," Cabrera expressed. "The administration’s decision not only endangers all Americans and disrespects those who defend us, but also serves as a slap in the face to all Cubans suffering under a tyrannical and criminal communist regime. Simply unacceptable!"

Congresswoman Wasserman Schultz released the following statement, emphasizing her concern over the Cuban regime delegation visit:

“I am concerned by reports that the Administration allowed a Cuban regime delegation to visit TSA facilities at Miami International Airport. My office has reached out to the Administration to seek clarification on this decision and information on any security measures that were taken to protect the integrity of our Homeland Security protocols.

"I’ve repeatedly raised the alarm about threats posed to Floridians and U.S. national security by Cuban intelligence and their Kremlin and Chinese Communist Party collaborators. I understand the importance of diplomatic conversations and I have urged the Administration to insist on the release of Cuban political prisoners like Maykel Castillo Peréz and Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara as a precondition to further engagement.

"We have a sacred obligation to protect Cuban-Americans and all Americans from transnational surveillance, repression, and violence, as well as to uplift the voices of pro-democracy Cubans suffering under the cruelty of the regime."