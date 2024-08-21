Incumbents Wasserman Schultz, Diaz-Balart and Salazar win Florida primaries

Several incumbents won their congressional races in Tuesday's primary for South Florida districts.

District 25

Incumbent Debbie Wasserman Schultz won the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Florida’s 25th Congressional District in Tuesday's primary.

Wasserman Schultz cruised to victory over Jennifer Perelman, an attorney who ran against Wasserman Schultz in 2020 and lost.

"Thank you to all the primary voters who put their trust in me to ensure their voices are heard in our nation’s capital. It is an honor and privilege to represent Broward County in our fight for a more just, compassionate and democratic America. That’s what this general election will be all about," Wasserman Schultz said in a statement.

District 25 covers portions of southern Broward County, including Weston, Davie, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, and parts of Miramar and Plantation.

On the Republican side, Chris Eddy, a retired Air Force and FBI intelligence manager who was elected to the Weston City Commission in 2020, defeated Bryan Leib, a public relations firm CEO who was a candidate for Congress in Pennsylvania in 2018.

District 26

Incumbent Mario Diaz-Balart won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Florida’s 26th Congressional District in Tuesday's primary.

Diaz-Balart, the longest-serving member of Florida's congressional delegation, beat back primary challengers Johnny Fratto and Richard Evans.

He will face Democrat Joey David Atkins, an attorney and sports agent who's the only Democrat running this year, in November's election.

District 26 includes parts of Miami, Doral, Hialeah, and Miami Lakes, and stretches across to Collier County.

District 27

Incumbent Maria Elvira Salazar won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Florida’s 27th Congressional District in Tuesday's primary.

Salazar defeated fellow Republican Royland Lara, a banker and accountant.

On the Democrat side, Lucia Baez-Geller, a Miami-Dade County School Board member since 2020, was facing Mike Davey, the former mayor for Key Biscayne.