Independent investigation finds Pembroke Park commissioner contributed to hostile work environment

Controversy is brewing in the Town of Pembroke Park and it’s all surrounding commissioner Geoffrey Jacobs.

It comes after an independent investigation found that Jacobs was creating a toxic and volatile workplace.

The findings will now make their way to the office of the governor and other agencies for review. Gov. Ron DeSantis has the power to suspend an elected official.

According to the investigative report, 13 people including current and former employees were interviewed and provided testimony and evidence.

The investigation included documentation of video, messages and even social media posts that the attorney described as “messages that would be considered racist, homophobic, sexist, antisemitic, and perhaps very threatening.”

“It also appeared based on the investigation and again this is beyond just the words of people, there’s documentation, video, some which were Commissioner Jacobs’ direct own words perhaps very threatening."

Back in October, NBC6 aired one of those videos referenced in the investigation.

In the TikTok video is a gay woman and a bouncer talking about "masculine women”, a man in the video calls the women “super loud” and “super confrontational.”

Commissioner Jacobs sent the video to the former town attorney, Melissa Anderson, who’s openly gay, the video was perceived as homophobic and threatening by those who viewed it.

It was just one example of what employees allege is an ongoing toxic environment, at the hands of Jacobs.

During the meeting, Jacobs fired back against the allegations.

“The fact the four of them are in cahoots to have me removed from the dais because they don’t like. I did nothing illegal; they’re trying to make me out to be something I’m completely not,” said Jacobs.

At the end of the meeting, the commission voted 4 to 1 to send the findings to the governor and other agencies.

Read the full independent investigation report on Commissioner Jacobs here: