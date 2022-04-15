Florida

Indictment Handed Down in Murder of Ex-Miami Mayor's Brother

Jorge Diaz-Johnston and his husband Don were plaintiffs in a historic lawsuit that led to the legalization of same-sex marriage in Miami-Dade

An indictment was handed down Thursday in the death of Jorge Diaz-Johnston, the brother of former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz who was the plaintiff in a historic same-sex marriage lawsuit.

A circuit court in Leon County handed down the five count indictment against 37-year-old Steven Yinger, who faces charges including first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and grand theft.

According to the indictment, Yinger strangled Diaz-Johnston at his Tallahassee home in early January before later dumping his body that was discovered January 8th in a Jackson County landfill.

Yinger has an extensive criminal history, including prison sentences for theft and cocaine distribution. The indictment did not specify what connection he had with Diaz-Johnston.

Diaz-Johnston and his husband Don were plaintiffs in a historic lawsuit that led to the legalization of same-sex marriage in Miami-Dade.

Diaz-Johnston filed a lawsuit challenging Florida’s ban on same sex marriage in Miami-Dade in 2014 and told NBC 6 then why it was important.

“This is clearly for us. It’s not just a question of love and wanting to express it and have benefits everyone has in state. It's an issue of equality and it’s a civil rights issue,” Diaz-Johnston said.

A county judge ruled the ban unconstiutional a year before the Supreme Court legalized gay marriage.

“He was a powerful voice. He was a sensitive, thoughtful voice. It’s no easy thing to be a plaintiff in such a high profile case like that. You put your life on trial. He was game. He really helped change hearts and minds and we’re eternally grateful,” Schwartz said.

