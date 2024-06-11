Indictments in 2019 shootout to have ‘chilling effect' on officers: Ex-Miami-Dade top cop

A former Miami-Dade Police director is speaking out after four officers from the department were indicted in connection with a fatal shootout in Miramar that left a hostage and a bystander dead more than four years ago.

Juan Perez was the Miami-Dade Police Director in December of 2019 when officers from his department were involved in a fatal shootout with robbery suspects near Miramar Parkway and Flamingo Road.

The incident began in Coral Gables when police say armed robbers took a UPS driver hostage and then led officers on a pursuit to Broward.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The UPS driver, Frank Ordonez, and an innocent bystander in his car, Richard Cutshaw, were killed in the crossfire.

Courtesy Frank Ordonez and Richard Cutshaw

Days after the shootout, an NBC6 investigation revealed one of the suspects pointed his weapon at police and it also appeared to show he fired the first round.

"It's over right then. That's when officers are going to open fire no matter what," attorney Michael Feiler told NBC6 when watching video of the 2019 incident.

Four years later, a Broward County grand jury has indicted four Miami-Dade Police officers involved in the case. According to a source, three officers will face one count of manslaughter and the fourth officer will face two counts of manslaughter.

"The people to blame are the two people that started this chaos and they both also have passed away after they engaged law enforcement in a firefight," Perez told NBC6.

Perez noted that the shootout occurred less than two years after the Parkland school shooting that ended with a deputy labeled a "coward" for his response to the active shooter.

"What you saw that day was a result of the temperature of what was going on at that moment. When there is gunfire, you move toward the gunfire to address the threat," Perez said.

It’s been more than four years since a deadly shootout between police and two armed suspects who hijacked a UPS truck. Frank Ordonez, a UPS driver, was one of two people killed after being caught in the crossfire. NBC6’s Kim Wynne sat down with Ordonez’s family and has their reaction.

Perez said the indictment will have a chilling effect on officers.

"It may lead to some officers second-guessing themselves and perhaps hesitating. It may cost you your own life or the lives of others if you don't engage in a rapid manner," Perez said.

The indictments will remain sealed until the officers turn themselves in. The President of the South Florida PBA says they will likely turn themselves in next week.

MDPD released a statement on Tuesday about the indictments.

"The Miami-Dade Police Department is aware that four of its officers were recently indicted by a Broward County Grand Jury. Since Grand jury proceedings are not disclosed under Florida law until otherwise ordered by a judge, the information that we have is limited. Our Department respects the legal process to ensure transparency and accountability for our community," the statement said.

The family of Ordonez told NBC6 they’ll never forget the day the father of two was killed.

"I just hope that there’s justice. I really do," said Ordonez's sister, Genevie Merino. "We all want closure and peace. We haven’t had that."