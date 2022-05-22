Infant and 2 Others Dead Following Crime Spree in Three Broward Cities

Coral Springs Police confirmed the infant who was a victim in a destructive crime spree across three Broward County cities died at the hospital Friday around 6:00 p.m.

The baby boy was less than a year-old and was suffering from severe trauma, according to the police.

The incident began shortly before 2 p.m. Friday when police officers in Coral Springs responded to a reported hit-and-run crash in the 8100 block of Wiles Road.

Officers tried to stop the car involved, a silver Kia, but the driver fled, and the pursuit was discontinued, Coral Springs Police officials said. A short time later, a vehicle matching that description was involved in a crash in Pompano Beach around Sample Road and Powerline Road.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said at the crash scene, a man was shot multiple times in his car. He later died at the hospital.

After that crash, there was another crash reported on Sample Road near Northwest 42nd Avenue in Coconut Creek. Two people were reportedly injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital.

The suspect, who was later identified as 35-year-old Dale Spidle, reportedly took off on foot from that scene and allegedly robbed a woman before he was eventually taken into custody.

Spidle was taken to an area hospital Friday and later booked into jail, where he faces charges including premediated murder, aggravated burglary and leaving the scene of a crash involving damage.

Coral Springs Police said they ran the vehicle's tag which came back to an apartment complex on Northwest 88th Avenue in Coral Springs.

When officers arrived at the complex, they discovered a 31-year-old woman and a baby boy less than a year-old suffering from severe trauma. Officials didn't say what caused the severe trauma.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the infant was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and was in serious condition, officials said.

The child later died.