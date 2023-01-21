Infant Dies, 3 Adults Hospitalized After Fire Breaks Out in West Perrine Home

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is investigating an early morning fire Saturday that left three adults hospitalized and an infant dead in West Perrine, officials said.

Just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue received reports of a first alarm fire near the 101500 block of West Circle Plaza in West Perrine.

Fire units arrived to find flames coming from a home with four victims trapped inside, police said.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out and the victims were taken out of the home.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, MDFR transported an adult male, two adult females and a male infant to Jackson Memorial Hospital South.

The adult victims are currently in stable condition, but the infant died of his injuries at the hospital.

Police have not yet released the cause of the fire and it remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.