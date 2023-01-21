Infant, Great-Grandmother Dead After Fire Breaks Out in West Perrine Home

A 4-month-old baby and his great-grandmother died Saturday after a fire broke out in a home in Southwest Miami-Dade, officials said.

Just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue received reports of a first alarm fire near the 101500 block of West Circle Plaza in West Perrine.

Fire units arrived to find flames coming from a home with several victims trapped inside, including the baby and his parents, police said.

Charlene Brooks described her great-nephew, Legend Larose, as a beautiful little boy who was always dressed nice.

"It's hard," Brooks said. "We’re just praying for strength. We need strength."

Brooks said she got a frantic call from her sister that the house was on fire. Minutes later, while on her way to the hospital, she found out the baby did not survive.

"Legend is gone Charlene. Legend is gone," Brooks said. "I said 'gone where?' She said “Charlene, he didn’t make it.” I broke. I broke down."

Firefighters were able to put the fire out, but investigators said as they were putting out the blaze, they found a woman's body inside.

Brooks said it was the baby's great-grandmother.

As the baby's parents fight for their lives, Brooks said the family is turning to their faith.

"It was just devastating news all around," Brooks said. "We’re just praying. We’re praying for a miracle. "

Police have not yet released the cause of the fire, but investigators believe it may have started in one of the bedrooms.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.