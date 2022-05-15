Infant Killed in Crash, Officer Injured Shutting Down Turnpike

An infant was killed and several others were injured in an early-morning crash in Southwest Miami-Dade, and an officer was injured shutting down the Florida Turnpike shortly after.

The crash occurred at approximately 3:15 a.m. on the Florida Turnpike in the area of Quail Roost Drive between a Toyota Sedan and a Ford Sedan both traveling north.

The front of the Toyota collided with the rear of the Ford, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says there were a total of four occupants in the Ford at the time of the crash, including two infants in the rear seats, a 3-month-old and 1-year-old.

All four occupants in the Ford were transported to Ryder Trauma Center, where the 3-month-old baby later died, according to FHP.

According to the baby's father, the family was on the side of the road because their engine was getting hot when they were suddenly struck from behind.

The driver of the Toyota, an adult male, was transported to Jackson South with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after the incident, a Miami-Dade police officer’s vehicle was struck by another vehicle while shutting down the entrance ramp to the Florida Turnpike.

The officer was inside his vehicle at the time of impact.

Both the officer and civilian were transported to JMH South by fire rescue for evaluation as a precaution, according to MDPD. There were no visible injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.