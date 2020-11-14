Infant Taken to Hospital After Alleged DUI Crash in Miami Beach

A driver has been arrested for crashing their vehicle with an infant onboard while allegedly being under the influence, Miami Beach Police say.

According to police, a male driver crashed a vehicle near the 8200 block of Harding Avenue at around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Authorities say a child under 18-months-old was inside the vehicle.

The infant was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a precaution, police say. The condition of the child was not revealed.

Officers were able to contact a grandparent after reaching out to the Department of Children and Families.

Authorities say they are treating the crash as a DUI investigation and have arrested the driver.

Police have not revealed whether or not the driver was one of the parents of the infant.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 on air or online for updates.