Influencer Jack Doherty crashes $200K McLaren on South Florida highway while on stream

Famous YouTuber and influencer Jack Doherty crashed his $200,000 McLaren during a livestream this weekend after appearing to look at his phone while driving in the rain.

The incident appears to have happened on the Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade when the expensive sports car hydroplaned into a guardrail.

The 20-year-old streamed the crash on Kick, a streaming platform where his channel in now banned after the incident.

A spokesperson for the streaming service said Kick "does not condone illegal activity, which is why we swiftly took action to ban this creator from the platform."

The content of the stream appears to have violated several of Kick’s community guidelines, including the direction to “Prioritize your safety and the safety of those around you by avoiding dangerous behaviour.”

“Safety First: Prioritize safety for yourself, your audience, the public and anyone else involved,” the guidelines further state. “If someone is in danger or needs help, turn your camera away and contact local EMS immediately.”

In the aftermath, video shows Doherty scream for help and a group of bystanders are seen dragging him out of a window.

Viewers quickly criticized the streamer for appearing to be more concerned about his totaled McLaren than his cameraman, who appeared to be bleeding from his head.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that there is an active crash investigation.

A YouTuber with nearly 15 million subscribers, Doherty is known online for his controversial prank videos and wealth flaunting.