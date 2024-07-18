‘How does this happen?': Inmate dies from fentanyl overdose while in Broward jail

A family is searching for answers after their son died from a fentanyl overdose in a Broward County jail earlier this year.

Corbin Moberg, 25, died in January, but his family said it took months for them to find out he died from a fentanyl overdose.

"Each day kind of drags out, and it’s really hard not knowing," said Robert Moberg, Corbin's father. "Just going through each day and wondering when this process will be over and when I’ll get some answers."

Corbin Moberg was an inmate at the Joseph V. Conte Facility in Pompano Beach. He had been there since 2022 on drug charges.

"He made one bad choice and he’s paying for it," Robert Moberg said.

In January, Corbin was found unresponsive in his jail cell and was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

"How does this happen?" said attorney Jim Lewis, who represents the family. "How does somebody who’s incarcerated in this jail die of a fentanyl overdose?"

The attorney said they've been reaching out to the Broward Sheriff's Office for months about how a drug as powerful as fentanyl got inside the jail, but aren’t getting answers.

"Did somebody else bring it in? Was it mailed in? Was it smuggled in? We don’t know," Lewis said.

BSO said Thursday that the case is still under investigation and they can’t comment.

Corbin’s death is the latest case involving a family wanting answers about their loved one’s death while in BSO custody.

In February, the families of four men who died at Broward jail within a six-week period held a news conference calling for an investigation into the jail system. At that time, 21 inmates have died while in BSO custody since 2019, according to the public defender's office. Some died by suicide, some by natural causes, and other causes were undetermined.

"It seems like somebody is turning their head and really not paying attention to what’s going on," Robert Moberg said.