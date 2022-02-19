Miami-Dade

Inmate Dies While in Custody During Transfer From Dade Correctional Institution

An inmate in the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections died during a transfer from Dade Correctional Institution, according to a statement released by the FDC Saturday. 

The details surrounding the death, which occurred on Feb. 14, are not clear and the FDC has launched an investigation.

The name of the inmate who died has not been released.

The FDC statement said that that after coordination with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, it has placed 10 officers on administrative leave while the investigation is underway.

One officer has also resigned according to the statement.

“As Secretary, I will be unwavering in my support for staff who perform their jobs with respect and integrity, but I will also be unrelenting in disciplining staff who act outside of the ethical standards of our profession; they will be held accountable for their actions, up to, and including criminal prosecution,” Dixon said.

The names of the officers who have been place on leave have not been released.

This is a developing story. Please Check NBC 6 for updates.

