Inmate Mistakenly Released From Miami-Dade Jail

Corrections officials are searching for an inmate who was mistakenly released from Miami-Dade County jail earlier this week.

Eduardo Cabana was released in error Monday from Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, Miami-Dade Corrections said in a news release Wednesday.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Cabana is a minimum custody level inmate charged with probation violation, obstruction by a disguised person, shooting or throwing a deadly missile and criminal mischief.

Officials are reminding the public to call 911 and not approach Cabana if he's spotted.

