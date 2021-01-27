miami-dade corrections

Inmate Mistakenly Released From Miami-Dade Jail

Getty Images

Corrections officials are searching for an inmate who was mistakenly released from Miami-Dade County jail earlier this week.

Eduardo Cabana was released in error Monday from Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, Miami-Dade Corrections said in a news release Wednesday.

Miami-Dade Corrections
Eduardo Cabana

Cabana is a minimum custody level inmate charged with probation violation, obstruction by a disguised person, shooting or throwing a deadly missile and criminal mischief.

Local

Schools and COVID 2 hours ago

Superintendents Praise CDC Report Recommending Return to the Classroom

coronavirus relief 2 hours ago

Some Local Businesses Got Less Than $20 in PPP Loans

Officials are reminding the public to call 911 and not approach Cabana if he's spotted.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

miami-dade corrections
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us