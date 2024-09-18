FIU embraces esports with state-of-the-art gaming lab

We've got some good news for gaming aficionados, and just one more reason for everyone else to rethink asking them to "get off those games."

Esports have soared in popularity, so much so that gamers are turning their love and passion for gaming into careers. Florida International University is the latest university to embrace the multibillion dollar industry, and they're doing it with a brand new state-of-the-art gaming lab.

FIU and computer giant Alienware teamed up to create the futuristic esports lounge at the university’s main campus, which is packed full of the latest and greatest in video game technology.

“We have Alienware PCs, our high-end desktops. We have our high-end competition Alienware 25 displays. And then we have Alienware peripherals, so mice and keyboards,” Alienware General Manager Matt McGowan said.

Thirty-nine top-of-the-line professional gaming stations and specialized gaming chairs are spread across the more than 3,000 square foot lounge.

“These computers are so powerful, the amount they can run these games that these developers are putting out is perfect,” Kevin Quiroga said.

Quiroga is a first-year law student at FIU who has been gaming since he was a kid. He’s combining his two passions and plans to practice esports law in the future.

"Our student body has been avid involvement in esports for a very long time, and the institution is now formally embracing that in all these different aspects,” Lia Prevolis, the assistant vice president of FIU Online and Digital Experiences, said.

The cutting edge facility also includes a separate competitive training room for FIU's esports team, which is one of the highest ranked teams in the country. There's also a broadcast studio for game casters to work on their commentating skills.

“I've seen a lot of computer labs, gaming labs, but this is on a whole other level. This is like the pinnacle, the best you can get,” Kevin Wasielewski, who teaches esports marketing, said.

Alienware’s parent company Dell decided to partner up with a handful of universities across the country to build seven of these innovative gaming labs. The one at FIU is their fifth and largest so far.

But, why FIU?

Alienware was founded in South Florida in 1996, when two childhood friends started the business building computers in their Kendall garage. That, combined with FIU's commitment to esports made it a natural fit.

"We want to collaborate with schools that are interested in technology, willing to invest the space and the time and the energy, have big esports programs,” McGowan said.

The panther esports club has more than 600 members, and earlier this year FIU launched an esports certificate program for students who want to pursue a career in the multibillion dollar gaming industry.

Now they'll be learning in the classroom and in the new gaming lounge.

"There are many games where it's a team and each team member has a role, and you have to stick to a role in order for the team to be successful. This is just an avenue to teach that skill set through something that they're interested in,” Prevolis said.

"In video games, there's all sorts of jobs, and in esports, it only grows further. And something that you need to have is an understanding of the games themselves. So playing sometimes can be more of a learning experience than just playing,” Quiroga said.

And by the way–the lab is open to all FIU students, who get up to two hours of gaming time each day.