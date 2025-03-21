Innovative ultrasound treatment helps South Florida man living 30+ years with tremor

Orlando Avendaño has lived with Essential Tremor in one of his hands for 30 years, affecting every aspect of his life. But a focused ultrasound treatment on his brain, which lasted just a few hours, has restored the freedom that these tremors had taken from him.

Avendaño, 72, said the movement disorder caused his hand to tremble uncontrollably whenever he performs fine motor tasks.

“The food falls out. I can’t eat with fork. I can’t use a fork, I try to use a big spoon, because you know, I don’t want people to see me,” Avendaño said.

Accompanied by his wife of nearly 21 years, they shared how the condition has affected their lives.

“Because of his nerves, he hasn’t been able to eat properly, and we’ve turned down many social and family invitations," Iliana Avendaño said in Spanish. "We’ve avoided visiting people because he feels embarrassed.”

But his situation was about to change, thanks to an Israeli-developed technology that uses ultrasound inside an MRI machine.

“The MRI essentially focuses the ultrasound down onto a point, and if you look at it it's like a magnifying glass," neurosurgeon Dr. Lloyd Zucker said. "And so we're focusing it down on a spot within the brain that contributes towards or is responsible for part of the tremor, and by doing that, we can knock the tremor out."

Without the need for surgery or anesthesia, early in the morning, Avendaño was prepared for the procedure at Delray Medical Center, one of 79 centers in the country where this procedure is performed.

He was taken into the MRI room and placed inside the machine. Using cutting-edge technology, over the course of a few hours, Zucker and his team precisely targeted the affected area of the brain with ultrasound, creating a small lesion designed to eliminate the tremors.

And it worked.

At the end of the procedure—fully covered by Medicare—Avendaño, fully conscious, was all smiles.

"Oh my God, it's unbelievable," he said as he tested his new stability, holding his arm out without shakes.

He was taken to his wife, who, through tears of joy, thanked everyone for what they had done.

Zucker said the procedure was his "magic trick."

"It’s probably the most wonderful thing. I’ve been doing it for years, and as you can see as I start to smile, you can't take this away, when you see the patients and the families and what it does for them," he said. "He'll go home, and he's going to sit there tonight at dinner, and all those things he couldn’t do, he's gonna be doing. How do you put an adjective on that one? You can't.”

Just as he arrived that morning, Avendaño went home a few hours later—without a tremor in his hand.