Inside Broward's Drug Court, a lifeline in Florida's addiction crisis

Nearly 20 million Americans face some form of substance addiction, according to the U.S. Department of Health, and Florida is not absolved from grappling with this troubling issue.

The state ranks 18th in the nation, with more than 400,000 Floridians suffering from drug dependence in the past year alone.

Amid this crisis, the Broward Drug Court is making strides to lower those numbers and has recently earned national recognition for its efforts.

Judge Michael Davis’ courtroom is a glimpse at why Broward County has earned praise.

Despite the challenges, and harsh realities of addiction, Davis’ courtroom operates with a clear mission: to identify and address the issues surrounding addiction.

“It’s so necessary for courts like these to solve these problems and save lives," Davis said.

The Drug Court serves as an important check-in for participants, providing an additional layer of support atop traditional rehabilitation and counseling services.

"I see my participants every 2-3 weeks in the beginning,” Davis explained. “As we build trust and their sobriety journey continues, that meeting schedule becomes longer."

Those who successfully complete the program can expect to have their charges dropped or, if already charged, can avoid prison time.

One aspect of Drug Court is also to provide hope. It’s largely why Davis’ team decided to begin dropping those charges in front of people who are new to the program, so they can see that it does work.

Among the recent graduates of the program was Frederick Frati, 58, who expressed the challenges he faced before entering the Drug Court.

"I got into a bad relationship that basically flipped my world upside down,” said Frati. “I learned about meth.”

After battling homelessness and addiction, Frati has been sober for more than a year and he has made it his mission to share his story.

“They gave you counseling when it’s needed, disciplining when necessary, but compassion when doing it," he added.

Frati returned to Drug Court to encourage others, sharing that the journey to recovery is often fraught with difficulties.

Davis’ courtroom does not shy away from reality; during one session, a participant appeared under the influence.

“We have a little bit of a health emergency, and when the paramedics get here, I will have to clear the court," Davis explained to the courtroom, underscoring the severity of the situation.

Despite the challenges, Davis remains motivated by the success stories that emerge from the program.

Today, the Broward Drug Court is one of over 4,200 drug courts nationwide, yet it stands out for its dedication to helping individuals overcome their addiction and reclaim their lives. The court was one of only 10 “Mentor Courts” nationwide which means it models exactly what needs to be done to save lives.