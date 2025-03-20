Inside look at health screenings tennis players go through at Miami Open

The Miami Open attracts the world’s top tennis players to South Florida and at the foundation of their success is their health.

As the tournament takes place this week, only NBC6 got a look inside the comprehensive health screenings the players have to go through before they play.

For two weeks, the club level at Hard Rock Stadium looks very different, as each suite has a different doctor.

"It’s so valuable, because this is their stop for their health. Their health impacts their performance," said Women's Tennis Association Senior VP of performance Health, Kathleen Stroia. "We begin with a DEXA scan, a DEXA scan is for body composition."

Stroia has led the health and wellness program for professional tennis players for more than 30 years.

Before hitting the hard court, each female player is required to make their way down the hall of doctors, stopping at more than 11 specialists, from the cardiologist to the dermatologist.

"My station is dermatology, and I'm all about sun safety and putting on sunscreen on their ears and on their lips, which players have always forgotten to do through the years,” said WTA dermatologist Dr. Bryan Adams.

That’s especially critical playing under the South Florida sun. Professional tennis players travel upwards of 11 months out of the year, making it difficult to schedule a doctor’s appointment.

Last year, the exams led to a breast cancer diagnosis for professional doubles player Gabriela Dabrowski.

She went on to play a very successful season, even winning in the Olympics.

"I'm very grateful to the improvement of technology and breast cancer and all the research that's been done and to treatments," Dabrowski said.

From breast health, to pelvic floor therapy, mental health, and gynecology, these screenings go beyond traditional exams.

WTA officials said it helps when top players like Naomi Osaka speak so openly about mental health.

"I think it helps enormously because players look up to their peers, players who’ve won Grand Slams like Naomi,” said WTA senior director of mental health, Kathy Martin.

And as the players pave new ways, the WTA and its partner Hologic are hoping to as well, setting the stage for female sports.

“We hope that it's a model for women’s health and sports,” said Stroia.

The WTA hopes it’s not just an inspiration for other female sports but also all females to advocate for themselves and make health their first stop as well.