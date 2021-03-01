Inside the Historic Hampton House in Brownsville

Nominated for three Golden Globe Awards, “One Night in Miami" is the fictional meeting of four prolific figures in Black history. But there are some elements to the story that are true, including the Hampton House which is located right here in South Florida.

The film showcases one night with Cassius Clay (Muhammad Ali), Jim Brown, Sam Cooke and Malcom X. The men gather together to celebrate Clay defeating Sonny Liston, winning the title of Heavyweight Champion of the World.

The post-fight celebration happened at the Hampton House in Brownsville.

Director of Public Relations for the Hampton House Wayne Anderson told NBC 6 News: "It’s the energy that you feel instantly. It just captures you with the understanding of who was here. They were allowed to be themselves in a space where they felt safe.”

The building is a valuable piece of Miami’s history. It was a refuge for Black Americans—during a time when Jim Crow laws meant Blacks were unwelcomed in most parts of the city.

After $6 million in restorations in 2015, the space reopened as a nonprofit. The mission is to honor the history of former guests and performers—while showcasing the talent of today.

At the end of the March, R& B singer Eric Benét will kick off the first of six concert series events called from BeBop to Hip Hop. The goal is to raise funds to keep the Hampton House shining for yeas to come.



